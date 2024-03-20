How To Celebrate National Flower Day: 5 Simple Marketing Tips

March is an important floral month for many reasons, including National Flower Day on March 21st. This celebration of floral beauty also celebrates the first day of spring (this year on March 19th), and it’s an excellent opportunity to promote and market the power of flowers. Here are five simple strategies to help you celebrate and market flowers for this special day:

1. Curated Collections

Launch special collections featuring spring favorites. Emphasize your offerings’ freshness and vibrant colors, appealing to spring’s spirit of renewal and beauty.

2. Educational Workshops and Events

Host a workshop on March 21st focusing on the care, arrangement, and history of spring flowers. This positions you as a knowledgeable resource and builds community engagement.

