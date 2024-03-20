Choosing the Perfect Plant by Form + Function

Heather Wheatley, CPH | CBLP | APLD, Proven Winners Floral March 20, 2024

Selecting plants for your garden goes far beyond picking out pretty blooms. While flowers are undeniably delightful, a truly successful garden considers the entire plant throughout the seasons. This article will explore various criteria to consider when choosing plants, ensuring a vibrant and interesting landscape year-round.

Structure and Form:

● Growth Habit: Think about the intention behind your planting. Do you desire a privacy screen with columnar arborvitae, a specimen plant with the stately pyramidal form of blue spruce, or a ground cover with the spreading tendrils of creeping jenny? Consider the plant’s overall shape and how it will complement your existing plantings.

● Foliage: Consider the plant’s leaves beyond just color. Fine, feathery ferns bring a delicate touch to a shady nook, while bold hostas offer textural contrast next to smooth river stones in a Japanese garden. Evergreens provide winter structure in borders, and silvery foliage like lamb’s ear adds a whimsical touch to a rock garden.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Proven Winners

Related Articles

Floral

Announcing the 2019 Proven Winners $25,000 Scholarship Winners

Proven Winners Floral September 23, 2019

We recognize individuals who exemplify excellence in three distinct areas of study—plant breeding, growing and horticultural marketing—and award scholarships to those whose philosophies most align with our own. Since the inception of this program in 2014, we are increasingly encouraged by the talent and enthusiasm demonstrated by our applicant pool. The future of horticulture is certainly looking bright.”