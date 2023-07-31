2023 Landscape Design Award Recipients Announced at the PPA National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – During the Perennial Plant Association’s (PPA) 2023 National Symposium hosted in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada seventeen Landscape Design companies were recognized for their exceptional projects. The entries comprise eleven categories based on residential, commercial, educational, temporary/seasonal designs, and price of production. The design may be a single project or a section of a larger project. The focus must be on perennials but may include other plants. Eight of the eleven entry categories are defined by the wholesale cost of the project and three are for specialty garden designs.

Initiated in 1992, the Landscape Design Awards program recognizes design projects that are exemplary in use of herbaceous perennials to help create balanced and beautiful landscapes. The “after-market” applications of our growers’ products and the design, installation, and maintenance of plants in gardens and natural settings are of special interest to the Perennial Plant Association. Both experienced and novice designers were invited to participate.

Each year, judges evaluate many outstanding landscape designs and select the most excellent entries based on the effectiveness of herbaceous perennial plant material used through the implantations of new cultivars, color combinations, textures, and seasonal combinations. PPA Regional Board Member and Master of Ceremony for the 2023 Landscape Design Awards, Scott Hokunson, shared his thoughts on this year’s project submissions and said, “The 2023 Landscape Design Award competition exceeded our expectations, both in the number of entries submitted and in the quality of design. Each of the entries displayed a wonderful level of creativity, along with an excellent use of perennial plants.”

Once again, the Perennial Plant Association received another record-breaking number of project entries for the judging committee to evaluate, diversely spread over all entry categories. Award recipients received either an Award of Merit or Award of Excellence, which is the highest landscape design award and can only be awarded to one project per class category.

This year’s recipients included:

Award of Excellence, Class II – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for the Cool and Calm in North London Project

Award of Merit, Class II – Jeremy F. Locke/Great Lakes Landscape Design for the Pollinator Heaven Project

Award of Excellence, Class III – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for the Church Barn Project

Award of Merit, Class III – Danilo Maffei, CPLD, PCH, FAPLD for the Nemours Farm Courtyard Project

Award of Merit, Class III – Kelly D. Norris, LLC for the McCracken Landscaped Prairie Project

Award of Excellence, Class IV – Craig Bergmann & Erin-Marie Herrera of Craig Bergmann Landscape Design, Inc. for the Reimagining a Romantic Garden of the Past Project

Award of Merit, Class IV –Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the Childs Point Project

Award of Merit, Class IV –Kevin Gaughan – FORM Garden Design for the St. George’s Road Project

Award of Excellence, Class VII – Kelly D. Norris, LLC for the Bailey Nursery Test Garden Project

Award of Merit, Class VII – Joshua Richardson – Ruppert Landscape for the Native Prairie – Syngenta RTP Project

Award of Excellence, Class VIII – M.ERBS Fine gardens, Keith Wallock.& Mark Peterson for the Private School Campus Project

Award of Merit, Class VIII – Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the South Annapolis Yacht Centre Project

Award of Excellence, Class IX – Assiniboine Park Conservancy for the Seasonal Garden at the Leaf Project

Award of Merit, Class IX – Land+ LLC for the Chapel and Mausoleum of Peace Gardens at Laurel Hill Cemetery West Project

Award of Merit, Class IX – Weiss/Manfredi, Wolf Landscape Architecture, and SiteWorks – designed by Toby Wolf or The Robert W. Wilson Overlook at Brooklyn Botanic Garden Project

Award of Excellence, Class XI – Stefano Marinaz Landscape Architecture for the Floriade Expo 2022 – Netherlands Project

Award of Merit, Class XI – Refugia Design for The Inner Landscape Project

The Perennial Plant Association extends a huge congratulations to these 2023 award recipients! To learn more about the PPA Landscape Design Awards program and view more details, including photos, about each awarded project, please visit: https://perennialplant.org/page/2023LDAWinners

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.