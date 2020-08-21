SNA Partners with PPA on New Plants & Products Review

Atlanta, Ga. – The Southern Nursery Association (SNA) has announced that they are partnering with the Perennial Plant Association (PPA) on the upcoming New to the Market Forum – a new virtual experience.

The first edition, Meet Your New Favorites: New Plant & Products Review, will premiere on August 26, 2020 from 3:00pm to 4:30pm Eastern followed by a Happy Hour from 5:00pm to 5:45pm. New plant and products from the following companies will be featured:

A.M.A. Horticulture, Inc. | Craig Willett

Darwin Perennials | Leland Toering

DeVroomen Flower Bulbs & Perennials | Jack DeVroomen

Pacific Plug & Liner

Plants Nouveau | Angela Treadwell-Palmer

Terra Nova Nurseries

Walters Gardens | Hans Hansen

The event is open to the public and is free to PPA and SNA members (a special code will be provided). Non-Member cost is $45. Registration is available on the PPA website at https://perennialplant.org/page/VirtualEdition.

“The SNA has a 30-year history of highlighting new plants coming to market through the SNA Plant Conference, and PPA’s “New to the Market Forum” will complement our purpose,” said Karen Summers, SNA Executive Vice President. “We encourage all SNA members to take advantage of this free virtual experience,” she added.

Founded in 1899, the Southern Nursery Association is a non-profit trade association representing the horticultural industry in the southeastern U.S. The SNA strives to unite and advance the horticulture industry through educational, research and marketing efforts.

For more information on SNA or PPA’s New to the Market Forum contact the Southern Nursery Association, Inc., PO Box 801454, Acworth, GA 30101, 678.809.9992, [email protected], or visit the SNA website at www.sna.org.