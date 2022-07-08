Registration Deadline Approaching and CEU’s Offered for the 2022 Perennial Plant Association National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – The final registration deadline of July 22ndth is fast approaching as the Perennial Plant Association gears up to head to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for the 2022 National Symposium!

From tours of public and private gardens to education crafted for diverse industry interests, this is THE event for perennial plant people. The National Symposium will be hosted at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square from August 1-5 of 2022, with tours exploring into the surrounding areas. Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday through Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (Tuesday through Thursday).

Great news this year as the National Symposium has been approved by the Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD) for 9.0 total Continuing Education Credits for the educational sessions offered on Tuesday, August 2nd and Thursday, August 4th.

Session highlights include:

Growing, Planting and Maintaining Perennials

Working With Perennials at Walters Gardens

The Botany of Design

The Art of Gardening: Secrets of Chanticleer

Best of Perennials & Production

Terrain: Nature + Design

The Perennial Plant Association would also like to thank the National Symposium sponsors and trade show exhibitors for generously stepping up with both fiscal and in-kind contributions to help provide a high-quality symposium. Nearly seventy sponsors and exhibitors have supported the efforts to be able to offer a sensational week-long experience for attendees!

The PPA National Symposium follows traditions started over thirty years ago but incorporates something new each year, and is always focused on inspiring perennial plant people! Be sure to visit the link below to check out the full Symposium schedule. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you! Don’t forget – final registration deadline is July 22, 2022. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/2022NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.