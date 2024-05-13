Perennial Plant Association (PPA) National Symposium Announces New to the Market Forum

Raleigh, NC — Perennial Plant Association’s very popular New to the Market Forum is an annual highlight and will return once again during the 2024 PPA National Symposium taking place July 29 to August 1 at the Embassy Suites Asheville Downtown hotel. This Forum is an invaluable opportunity for breeders and plant dealers from around the world to present their best and brightest in the industry to an audience of influential perennial professionals and enthusiasts. Attendees can’t wait to see the line-up of latest plant material and innovative goods featured during this session! New to the Market Forum will be held live during the National Symposium in the afternoon of Thursday, August 1.

Thanks to Pleasant Run Nursery and its very generous sponsorship of this anticipated event at the 2024 National Symposium, companies and organizations have the opportunity to showcase any combination of plants or products during their selected timeframe in the session. PPA is excited to announce the following featured companies: DeVroomen Garden Products; Plants Nouveau; Darwin Perennials; Walters Gardens; Green Hill Farm, Inc.; Terra Nova Nurseries; Pacific Plug and Liner; Future Plants; Must Have Perennials; and our feature sponsor, Pleasant Run Nursery.

Are you afraid you may miss important information given during the New to the Market Forum? All companies presenting at the Forum will also be featured in an upcoming Perennial Plant Association newsletter and on PPA’s website following the National Symposium. Make sure to become a PPA member in order to receive this excellent New to the Market information.

Join PPA at https://perennialplant.org/page/Join.

Join us at the National Symposium to make lasting connections during special events such as a celebratory 40thAnniversary dinner at Highland Brewing Event Center and a “North Carolina night to remember” at the Governor’s Western Residence . This event follows traditions started forty years ago but incorporates something new each year. Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday-Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (Tuesday – Thursday). The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you!

The early bird registration deadline is June 17, 2024 and final registration deadline is July 15, 2024. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984. For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.