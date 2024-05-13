May is Beef Month Celebrations Kicked Off at The Capitol

Bedford, PA – To kick off the May is Beef Month celebration, with well over 300 supporters of the state’s agriculture industry gathered at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday, May 7, for the Second Annual Blessing of the Balers and “May is Beef Month” commemorations.

The event was hosted by state Rep. Bud Cook and the Pennsylvania Beef Council, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania Livestock Association, Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association and Center for Beef Excellence. The event allowed for designated time to showcase beef and agriculture in a big way!

“Following the lead of our farmers back in the 50th District in Greene County who held the very first Blessing of the Balers, last year’s Capitol event was a great success,” Cook said. “I am so excited to work with many of our outstanding statewide agriculture groups this year to further celebrate the hardworking men and women who work in the barns and fields, and to bless the balers in preparation for a productive hay season.”

During the event, local beef producers and leadership within the Commonwealth, including Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding, gathered to help celebrate Beef Month and Planting Season. The event was educational in nature, inviting legislators and staff out to highlight agriculture in its vital role in the state’s economy and culture. Attendees enjoyed a burger during the event to celebrate the nutritional value of beef and officially kick-off grilling season.

“May is Beef Month is a time where we celebrate beef as a powerhouse protein as we kickoff grilling season and remind those that join us at the event that beef has a great ‘steak’ in agriculture. The celebratory occasion would not be possible without the hardworking producers who strive every day to produce quality beef and take care of the land for the next generation,” said George.

Tractors and balers will be on display which were provided by New Holland and by Landpro Equipment (John Deere).

Visit www.pabeef.org to learn more about the PA Beef Council.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.