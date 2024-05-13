East Tennessee Sausage Company Accepts Worker Safety Recognition Award

Swaggerty's Farm Meat & Poultry May 13, 2024

The Chief Operating Officer, Continuous Improvement Manager, and Safety Manager from Swaggerty’s Farm accept their safety award from the Meat Institute’s President and CEO.

Swaggerty’s Farm earns the Award of Merit from the Meat Institute’s 2023 Worker Safety Recognition Program. 

NEW ORLEANS — Swaggerty’s Farm earns the Award of Merit for Meat Institute’s 2023 Worker Safety Recognition Award Program. Moving up two award levels from the previous year, the Award of Merit is the second highest level of awards given. 

The various levels of awards include the Award of Honor, Award of Merit, Award of Commendation, and the Certificate of Recognition. The awards are based on an evaluation, conducted by the National Safety Council of each eligible facility’s actual safety performance and their implementation of various key components of an effective safety and health program.

Almost 200 facilities participated in this year’s program and Swaggerty’s Farm was one of 52 facilities receiving the Award of Merit.

Since 1930, Swaggerty’s Farm and generations of the Swaggerty family have been producing premium sausage products on the same land at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Today, Swaggerty’s Farm is known for offering the #1 selling boxed sausage patty on the market, Swaggerty’s Farm is one of the fastest-growing sausage brands in the country.

“It’s truly a team effort and we’re honored and excited to accept the Meat Institute’s Award of Merit,” states Swaggerty’s Farm Safety Manager Ariadne Ceniceros. “Safety and quality are our top priorities and we strive daily to maintain and improve the safety of all our employees, our process, and our products.” Ariadne Ceniceros is an accredited Certified Safety Manager from the NASP (the National Association of Safety Professionals) and has worked with Swaggerty’s Farm for over five years.

To learn more about Swaggerty’s Farm visit www.swaggertys.com.

About Swaggerty’s Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty’s Farm® products are now available in over 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty’s Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Pork Sausage Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

USDA FSIS Meat & Poultry February 9, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the ready-to-eat (RTE) pork sausage link products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to dairy are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

Deli

Alef Sausage Inc. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Due to Misbranding and Possible Temperature Abuse

USDA FSIS Deli, Meat & Poultry April 24, 2023

Alef Sausage Inc., a Mundelein, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 61,574 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) halal meat and poultry sausage products due to misbranding and possible temperature abuse, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products were not labeled with a handling statement indicating that they should be kept refrigerated, which could lead to temperature abuse of the products.

Meat & Poultry

New Johnsonville Sausage Strips Deliver Flavor and Innovation for Breakfast and Beyond; Expands to Retailers Nationwide

Johnsonville, LLC Meat & Poultry July 15, 2021

Rolling out to grocery stores nationwide this summer are Johnsonville Sausage Strips – a new product line of fully cooked smoked sausage that looks and cooks like bacon, but is sausage. Johnsonville, the number-one sausage company in America, delivers the flavor, texture and versatility of sausage in a new, bacon-like form.