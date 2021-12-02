PPA and NGB Partner for Connecting with Consumers Webinar on December 8th

Raleigh, N.C. – The Perennial Plant Association and National Garden Bureau have partnered to present an exciting webinar focused on Connecting with Consumers. With so many dramatic changes having happened over the past 18 months, it is a great time to look at the who, what, when, where and why of consumer behavior. National Garden Bureau’s Diane Blazek and Gail Pabst will dive into consumer trends and behaviors, and connect how they relate to gardening and the consumption of live goods.

Brainstorming for the event began in June of this year and Diane and Gail have been collecting data, reviewing research and compiling it into an amazing presentation. Attendees will be blown away by some of the statistics and findings – including over 30 new trends and how they relate to the horticulture industry! Blue Zone Living? K-Pop-? Boomer Tech? These topics and more have made the list!

The Connecting with Consumers webinar will take place online on Wednesday, December 8 from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Eastern. Registration includes the live webinar and access to the recording for six months. A resource guide and handouts of the presentation will also be shared after the event. Register at: https://perennialplant.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1556272&group=

PPA and NGB hope to see you there!

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.

For more than 100 years, National Garden Bureau has been on a mission to instruct and inspire home gardeners. Founded in 1920, the nonprofit organization sponsors and promotes programs, partnerships and grants that increase the love of gardening. NGB is the horticulture industry’s only non-profit garden ambassador.

For more information visit NGB.org.