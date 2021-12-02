Cello Announces Line of Ultimate Cheese Melts

Specialty cheese brand, Cello has just released a line of 8oz Ultimate Cheese Melts. Expertly curated for taste, meltability and quality, they are perfect to satisfy every cheese craving or occasion.
Cello Ultimate Cheese Melts have an MSRP range of $6.49-$7.09 and will be offered in three delicious varieties:
- Ultimate Mac N Cheese Melt: Curated medley of award-winning Gouda, Cheddar, Parmesan, and Gruyere to take a classic comfort staple to even creamier and decadent new heights.
- Ultimate Fondue Melt: An unmatched mix of award-winning Fontal, Sharp Cheddar, Gruyere, and Imported Swiss is the perfect blend to wow during your next fondue night.
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese Melt: Award-winning Fontal, Sharp Cheddar, Domestic Swiss, and Gouda come together to create a punch of flavor with a dreamy, creamy melt factor.