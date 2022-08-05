2022 Landscape Design Award Recipients Announced at the PPA National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – During the Perennial Plant Association’s (PPA) 2022 National Symposium hosted in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, ten Landscape Design companies were recognized for their exceptional projects. The entries comprise eleven categories based on residential, commercial, educational, temporary/seasonal designs, and price of production. The design may be a single project or a section of a larger project. The focus must be on perennials but may include other plants. Eight of the eleven entry categories are defined by the wholesale cost of the project and three are for specialty garden designs.

Initiated in 1992, the Landscape Design Awards program recognizes design projects that are exemplary in use of herbaceous perennials to help create balanced and beautiful landscapes. The “after-market” applications of our growers’ products and the design, installation, and maintenance of plants in gardens and natural settings are of special interest to the Perennial Plant Association. Both experienced and novice designers were invited to participate.

Each year, judges evaluate many outstanding landscape designs and select the most excellent entries based on the effectiveness of herbaceous perennial plant material used through the implantations of new cultivars, color combinations, textures, and seasonal combinations.

This year the Perennial Plant Association received a record-breaking number of project entries for the judging committee to evaluate, diversely spread over all entry categories. Award recipients received either an Award of Merit or Award of Excellence, which is the highest landscape design award and can only be awarded to one project per class category.

This year’s recipients included:

Award of Merit, Category I – Radovan Hajek of US Perennials for the Arrowhead Project

Award of Excellence, Category I – Preston Montague of Preston Montague Studios for the Hanging Garden of Geer Street Project

Award of Merit, Category II – Sheila Brady, Sara Downing, Rachel Jawin of Oehme van Sweden for the Katonah Residence Project

Award of Merit, Category III – Keith Wallock and Mark Peterson of M.ERBS Fine gardens for the Modern Natural Project

Award of Merit, Category III – Kevin Campion of Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the Willow Hill Project

Award of Excellence, Category III – Refugia Design for the Narberth Living Project

Award of Merit, Category IV – Bob Hruby of Campion Hruby Landscape Architects for the Ironstone Project

Award of Merit, Category IX – Steve Foltz and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Urban Learning Garden at Rockdale Academy Project

Award of Excellence, Category IX – Signe Nielsen, Daniel Yannaccone, Emily Gordon of MNLA for the Little Island Project

Award of Excellence, Category XI – Refugia Design for the Sanctuarium Project

The Perennial Plant Association extends a huge congratulations to these 2022 award recipients! To learn more about the PPA Landscape Design Awards program and view more details, including photos, about each awarded project, please visit: https://perennialplant.org/page/2022LandscapeDesignAwardWinners.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.