CHEVOO Garners Bronze at 2023 American Cheese Society Judging & Competition

Elkmont, Alabama – Herbes de Provence, the most recent addition to CHEVOO’s iconic range of marinated goat cheeses, was awarded a Bronze medal at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) Judging & Competition in Des Moines on July 19, 2023.

CHEVOO’s Herbes de Provence includes a mix of herbs commonly used in French cuisine and notably found in France’s famed region, but which is an uncommon flavor to find in products on American grocery shelves. After blending the classic, aromatic French culinary herbs throughout the goat cheese, the cubed chèvre is then paired with an EVOO blend that has been lightly infused with garlic for a true Mediterranean touch.

“We are impressed by the increased level of competition at this highly regarded contest for American cheesemakers,” notes Foster McDonald, CEO and owner Belle Chevre, Inc. producer of CHEVOO and Belle Chevre goat cheeses. “This award for CHEVOO’s Herbes de Provence highlights our best-selling flavor which also won Gold at the 2023 World Cheese Awards.”

The results of the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2023 Judging & Competition of nearly 1,500 entries were announced at the organization’s “40 Years of Cheese” conference in Des Moines, Iowa on July 19, 2023. For a full list of awards, click here.

About Belle Chevre, Inc.

Belle Chevre, Inc. has been handcrafting traditional and original goat cheeses under the Belle Chevre brand since 1989, combining time-honored European cheesemaking techniques with an innovative approach. In 2022, the company purchased CHEVOO to expand its presence in the specialty cheese business while meeting the needs of the contemporary cheese lover. To learn more about Belle Chevre, visit https://www.bellechevre.com. For more information on CHEVOO, visit https://www.chevoo.com