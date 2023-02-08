Comté Renews Sponsorship Fund for Certified Cheese Professional Exam Candidates to Attend American Cheese Society Conference

DENVER, Col. – “The Comté Cheese Association, which represents the Comté PDO in the U.S., is proud to announce the renewal of their three-year sponsorship of The Comté Association Conference Fund. Administered by the American Cheese Education (ACE) Foundation, The Comté Association Conference Fund will be open to all applicants who have been accepted to take the Certified Cheese Professional® (CCP) exam and seek to attend the American Cheese Society’s annual conference.



The fund covers the cost of conference registration and the selection of the recipient is made by (ACE) Foundation based on need. As a long-standing member of the American Cheese Society (ACS), the Comté Cheese Association has made donations to the ACE Foundation in the past to help support CCP initiatives. This is its second multi-year commitment.



“We are extremely happy that the Comté Cheese Association has generously renewed their commitment to this three-year sponsorship,” said Stephanie Ciano, ACE Foundation President. “This support means more cheesemongers will be able to experience all our annual conference has to offer,” added Tara Holmes, ACS Executive Director. “It will also help grow the number of individuals who possess a recognized set of skills and knowledge, which in turn contributes to the success of the cheese industry and greater consumer satisfaction.”



In addition, the Comté Association will continue its annual Comté Scholarship essay contest for all Certified Cheese Professionals® (ACS CCP®s). The winner receives a trip to the Comté region of France and a small stipend. This competition was started at the beginning of the ACS CCP program 10 years ago.



The Comté PDO organization values its long-standing relationship with the ACS and the ACE Foundation and believes this grant will help their efforts to advance cheese education and knowledge in the U.S.

About American Cheese Society

ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At more than 2,000 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more about ACS, please visit www.cheesesociety.org or contact 720-328-2788.



About American Cheese Education Foundation



The American Cheese Education Foundation, known as the ACE Foundation, is the educational arm of the American Cheese Society. As its 501(c)3 partner, ACE Foundation is dedicated to supporting educational efforts to ensure that artisan cheesemaking remains a vibrant and thriving American industry. The ACE Foundation’s continuing education programs provide crucial resources to American artisan cheese businesses and the people and families who depend on them. To learn more about ACE Foundation, please visit www.cheesefoundation.org.



About Comté Cheese Association



The Comté PDO organisation, Comité Interprofessionnel de Gestion du Comté – was set up by decree on 11th June 1963. It represents all those who are involved in the production of Comté—dairy farmers, cheese-makers, affineurs—and carries out activities in all fields of interest to its members, including research and technical issues, economics, information and communications, marketing, law and promotion of the Comté appellation, defense of local traditions and protection of the environment.



