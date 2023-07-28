Tillamook Takes Home 5 Awards from The American Cheese Society

Tillamook’s announces its latest dairy domination, this time courtesy of The American Cheese Society! The American Cheese (ACS) Society Judging and Competition, the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses. ACS hopes to shine the spotlight on American cheesemakers by showcasing their talents and work as leaders within the industry, both for their excellent cheesemaking and commitment to food safety.

This year, ACS J&C 2023 event received 1,454 entries in 120 categories and awarded 370 medals. Tillamook is proud to have taken the following ACS awards:

· 1st Place EA: Aged Cheddar – aged 13 months through 23 months – all milks – Tillamook Extra Sharp White Cheddar

· 2nd Place LD: Smoked Cheddars – all milks Tillamook Hickory Smoked Cheddar

· 3rd Place LD: Smoked Cheddars – all milks Tillamook Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar

· 3rd Place EF: Sweet Cheddar – commonly made by including Lb. helveticus adjunct culture – all milks, all ages Tillamook English Style Sweet Cheddar

· 3rd Place CJ: Monterey Jack – made from cow’s milk Tillamook Monterey Jack