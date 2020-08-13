Tillamook Takes Snacking by Storm with Thoughtfully Crafted Snacks You’ll Crave

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook believes there’s no need to skimp on snacking satisfaction or deliciousness. Tillamook’s approach to top-quality dairy products with unforgettable flavors transcends into the world of snacking through the growth of their thoughtfully crafted Tillamook Cheeseboards – craveable combinations of Tillamook cheese, fruit spreads and artisanal crackers – available in select markets across the country.

With unique flavor combinations including Sharp Berry Crunch and Sharp Strawberry Heat, Cheeseboards take the guesswork out of delicious and mindful snacking. And with Tillamook innovations in the last five years outweighing those of the previous fifty, it is no surprise that Cheeseboards are the first of more snacking innovations to come.

“At Tillamook, we believe in doing right by every bite, and that includes snacking,” said Sibel Candemir, Vice President of Categories for Tillamook. “Tillamook Cheeseboards allow for elevated food moments that are accessible in any place, at any time. We believe all snacking moments should be satisfying and delicious… so much so that we’re starting a movement. We invite you to join us and make your own Snack Pact today and never settle for subpar snacks again.”

Today, the 111-year old farmer-owned dairy cooperative is launching the “Snack Pact” – a community of snackers who are tired of boring snacks – and encouraging people across the country to join for a chance to win prizes.

Here’s how it works:

Visit www.TillamookSnackPact.com between August 12-31 to share a unique snacking pledge

Once joined, members are encouraged to share how they snack on social media using the hashtag #MakeASnackPact and tagging @Tillamook

Winners in select markets are eligible to win prizes ranging from Tillamook swag and coupons, to on-demand Tillamook product deliveries

10 lucky winners will also receive a custom snacking cooler and Pendleton blanket, and the chance to have a virtual snacking consultation with snacking experts Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones, registered dietitians, BFFs and founders of the nationally-recognized podcast and food blog, Food Heaven

“We’ve teamed up with Tillamook to highlight satisfying snacks,” explain Wendy and Jess. “Joining Tillamook’s Snack Pact ensures that you’ll have exclusive access to tips and tricks around how to snack like a pro, while also hearing about what’s coming out from Tillamook next, like one of our favorite fulfilling snacks, Cheeseboards.”

Ready for a snack worth savoring? Visit www.TillamookSnackPact.com to make a Snack Pack of your own and to view the complete promotion details and official rules. To find Tillamook Cheeseboards near you, visit www.Tillamaps.com and check local retailers such as Target, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and more. You can also find Sharp Berry Crunch Cheeseboards on the Snack Menu on SunBasket.com. Sun Basket is a healthy meal delivery service, bringing delicious meals and snacks right to your door.