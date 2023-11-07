Tillamook’s White Cheddar Wins Big at World Cheese Awards

Tillamook County Creamery Association is celebrating big after several white cheddar varieties were honored at the World Cheese Awards in Norway! As one of the world’s largest cheese competitions, World Cheese Awards brings together cheesemakers, retailers, buyers and food commentators worldwide to judge over 4,000 cheeses from over 40 countries.

And here are the winners:

Gold

Maker’s Reserve 2012 Extra Sharp White Cheddar: Nearly a decade of aging in every bite. The pinnacle of our aged cheddar, perfect for snacking or your next meal.

Silver

Maker’s Reserve 2020 Extra Sharp White Cheddar: An herbaceous, rich creamy aroma gives way to notes of woodsy wild mushrooms and crispy dark bread in our 2020 cheddar.

Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar: Bold cheddar balanced with notes of savory smokiness. Made to make every dish better.

Bronze

Maker’s Reserve 2016 Extra Sharp White Cheddar: Deeply flavorful, with toasty, woody aromas set by the tart, brightness of cranberries.