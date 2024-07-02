Tillamook County Creamery Association Wins Big at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards

115-Year-Old Dairy Co-op Secures Five Gold Medal Titles at the World’s Largest and Oldest Dairy Show of Its Kind

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is bringing 13 awards back to Oregon following the 128th International Cheese and Dairy Awards (ICDA) hosted in Stafford, U.K.

The ICDA competition gathers dairy experts and judges from all over the world to evaluate product entries based on aroma, flavor, texture, and visual presentation. The three highest-scoring entries in each class were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals, respectively within their category.

Tillamook products were among more than 5,500 entries, with their cheddars, brick cream cheese, and cream cheese spreads winning the following titles:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

“For 115 years, TCCA has been committed to making extraordinary dairy, and it’s an honor to be recognized at a show as prestigious as the International Cheese and Dairy Awards,” said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence, TCCA. “We are proud to be among the best cheesemakers in the world. I am so excited to be a part of TCCA’s legacy of quality, innovation, and dairy delight.”

Tillamook’s award-winning cheeses are available at major grocery retailers nationwide. Find products at a store near you and shop the brand’s specialty cheddars at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook’s® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.