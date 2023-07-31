Oregon Cheese Continues Winning Streak at the American Cheese Society’s Annual Competition

Portland, Ore. – Oregon artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheesemakers took home 18 medals, including blue ribbons in six categories, and Face Rock Creamery’s Clothbound Cheddar finished in the coveted Top 15 at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2023 Annual Cheese Competition.

Six Oregon cheesemakers earned honors and Oregon cheeses landed a clean sweep in the Smoked Cheddar category. The awards were announced July 19th at the ACS’s Annual Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. Face Rock Creamery scored first place honors for their Clothbound Cheddar, Smoked Cheddar, and Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar. Don Froylan Creamery won first for Liliana’s String Cheese and Oaxaca con Chipotle, and Tillamook earned a blue ribbon for their Extra Sharp Cheddar. Newcomer Walla Walla Cheese Company was recognized for their Sparkling Cheddar. There were 1,454 entries representing 195 creameries from North and South America in this year’s competition, the nation’s largest. A list of Oregon’s awards is below, and a full list of winners can be found here.

The public will be able to taste this year’s winners from Oregon and beyond at Portland’s celebration of cheese and all things that go with it, The Wedge, September 30th at Alder Block. Other opportunities to taste competition winners and other delicious Oregon cheeses are at our retail partners statewide during Oregon Cheese Month in September, at the Oregon Cheese Festival in Central Point, and at creameries around the state on the Oregon Cheese & Food Trail.

2023 American Cheese Competition Awards

Oregon Winners by Category & Subcategory

Fromage Blanc made from cow’s milk

2nd: Fromage Blanc, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee

Cheddar aged 13 months through 23 months, all milks

1st: Tillamook Extra Sharp Cheddar, Tillamook

Cheddar wrapped in cloth aged 13 or more months, all milks

1st: Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

3rd: Face 2 Face Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

Sweet Cheddar

3rd: Tillamook English Style Sweet Cheddar, Tillamook

Hispanic cooking cheeses

2nd: Don Froylan Queso Oaxaca, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

String cheese

1st: Liliana’s String Cheese, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

Feta

3rd: Fata Morgana, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee

Smoked Cheddars

1st: Smoked Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

2nd: Tillamook Hickory Smoked Cheddar, Tillamook

3rd: Tillamook Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Tillamook

Smoked Cheeses made from cow’s milk

2nd: Smokey Blue, Rogue Creamery, Central Point

Cheddar with Flavor Added

1st: Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

2nd: Truffle Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

3rd: Sparkling Cheddar, Walla Walla Cheese Company, Milton Freewater

Hispanic with Flavor Added

1st: Oaxaca con Chipotle, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

3rd: Queso Botanero, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

Monterey Jack

3rd: Tillamook Monterey Jack, Tillamook

Founded in 2006, the Oregon Cheese Guild is a collaborative effort to increase awareness of Oregon’s artisanal cheeses, create educational opportunities, and provide a platform for cooperation and shared resources among Oregon cheesemakers.

