Latest Episode Of ‘This American Dairy Farmer’ Video Series Features Maryland Dairy Farmers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The fifth season of American Dairy Association North East’s consumer-facing video series, “This American Dairy Farmer,” launched in June, and the season’s second episode features Austin and Lauren Schwartzbeck from Peace & Plenty Farm, Union Bridge, Md.

Designed to help consumers connect with those who produce milk and dairy products, the series has garnered three million media impressions since it began in 2020. Six episodes will air monthly through 2023.

Titled, “Love Blooms at Maryland State Fair,” the Schwartzbecks share their story of meeting at the Maryland State Fair cow show, and later getting married on the family farm during the pandemic.

“We’re so fortunate to have dairy farmers who are willing to tell their personal stories to help build a connection and grow trust with consumers,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “These stories help people understand that farmers are totally committed to sustainably producing a safe, wholesome product for all families to enjoy.”

The season’s first episode featured John Mueller and his staff from Willow Bend Farm in Shortsville, N.Y. The episode, “Dairy Farm Propels Growing Opportunities,” focuses on employee empowerment and how Mueller encourages his team to make decisions and learn from them on the 5,000-cow operation.

Stay tuned for more episodes from New York and Pennsylvania farm families. The series is available on AmericanDairy.com and on all ADA North East social media outlets.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.