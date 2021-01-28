Two Pennsylvania Dairy Families Featured in New ACME Retail Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with retailer Acme to help consumers connect with where their milk comes from by featuring two Pennsylvania dairy farm families on signage throughout the dairy aisle with its “Farm to Table” campaign.

The Bitler family of Vista Grande Farms, Fleetwood, Pa., and the Gehringer family of Four Springs Farms, Kutztown, Pa., can now be seen in the dairy case at 18 Acme stores in southeastern Pennsylvania. Sixteen additional Acme stores will also receive the signage in the near future.

“Our Farm to Table campaign is just one part of our Dairy Aisle Reinvention retail program that helps shoppers have a positive experience in the dairy aisle,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Our retail partners are reporting significant sales growth after a new installation.”

More than 455 stores across ADA North East’s six-state region have featured more than 25 different farms and farm families as part of the Farm to Table campaign.

Also, through the Dairy Aisle Reinvention program, ADA North East gives the dairy case a “makeover” by incorporating merchandising techniques such customized signage to highlight the real dairy in the dairy case and by providing nutrition and product use ideas to encourage shoppers to fill their carts with dairy. In 2020, 562 stores owned by 12 different retailers were fitted with new signage.

In Pennsylvania stores, signage also features “Choose PA Dairy,” a campaign that reminds shoppers they’re buying locally produced milk. Choose PA Dairy is a joint effort with ADA North East, Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, and Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, among others.

To learn more about the Dairy Aisle Reinvention program, contact American Dairy Association at 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.