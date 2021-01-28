Shamrock Farms Great Tasting Rockin’ Protein Now Available in Kroger Stores Nationwide

PHOENIX — Shamrock Farms® announced its Rockin’ Protein Builder beverage will now be offered in Kroger stores nationwide. One of the largest family-owned dairies for nearly 100 years, Shamrock Farms continues to bring innovative, delicious milk-based products to families everywhere. This expansion with Kroger closely follows Shamrock’s recent increased distribution in Dollar General stores nationwide in 2020.

With a creamy taste that’s never chalky, Rockin’ Protein Builder is made with real milk and is low in sugar, carbohydrates and calories with 30 grams of high-quality protein to help build muscle and support an active and healthy lifestyle. Sold in the refrigerated dairy case, Rockin’ Protein Builder will be available in 12 ounce ready to drink bottles in chocolate and strawberry.

“We’re known for nutritious and delicious drinks, and Rockin’ Protein is no exception. It’s hands down the best-tasting protein drink out there because it’s made with high-quality milk right from our farm,” said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. “Now with Kroger among our key retail partners, Rockin’ Protein is widely available, so everyone can grab a bottle and enjoy the fresh, smooth and tasty drink packed with the benefits of protein.”

To shine a spotlight on the rockin’ good taste of Rockin’ Protein, the brand built a one-of-a-kind vending machine with an unexpected twist – instead of accepting money, it only accepted jumping jacks. This was a completely unique and one-of-a kind vending machine that challenged people to earn their protein drink. People seemed to like the challenge as every last Rockin’ Protein was gone from the machine in a matter of hours, proving that delicious tasting Rockin’ Protein is worth the hard work, a little sweat and the ultimate reward of fitness. See for yourself here.

To find ready-to-drink, Rockin’ Protein products at one of 2,400 Kroger and Kroger family companies, such, as Smith’s, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Ralphs, and Dillons please visit Rockin’ Protein product locator. For more information about the complete line of Shamrock Farms and Rockin’ Protein products, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com or follow us on social media.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Founded in 1922, Shamrock Farms is committed to perfecting the craft of dairy and strives to deliver the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin’ Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.