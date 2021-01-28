Agriform & Parmareggio: The Largest Italian Company in the World of DOP Cheeses is Born

On 1 January 2021, the largest Italian company in the world of PDO cheeses was born from the merger between Agriform and Parmareggio, two Veneto and Emilia Romagna leading companies in the sectors of Grana Padano PDO and Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, respectively.

Our complimentarity will allow us to achieve further important goals, both in Italy and abroad, and will represent a reference point in the Italian agri-food sector.

The three-year plan, which will debut with a turnover of almost 600 million euros (2019 data), is ambitious and foresees a significant growth in turnover in the 2021-2024 period, with a corresponding improvement in margins.

