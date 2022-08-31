Shamrock Farms Pumpkin Spice Flavored Whipping Cream and Eggnog are Back

With people craving sweetened and flavored creams more than ever, Shamrock Farms has a deliciously unexpected treat for those who can’t wait to get their favorite time of year started…

Shipping now to shelves (earlier than ever) is the brand’s popular Pumpkin Spice Whipping Cream and Pumpkin Spice Eggnog!

Fans of this limited time offering can go to their local Safeway and Albertsons locations to get their hands on this fall favorite. Whether celebrating the countdown to the countdown of spooky season or the start of sweater weather – it’s never too early to start enjoying pumpkin spice beverages or treats!

From DIY Pumpkin Spiced White Russian Eggnog, the star ingredient in a holiday bake, or even a simple splash of Pumpkin Spice Whipping Cream in your coffee to celebrate Friday – there’s no end to DIY creativity when the fridge is stocked with Shamrock Farms Creams and Eggnogs this holiday season.

Looking even further ahead on the calendar? Keep an eye out for the beloved holiday season favorites also returning to shelves this month.

Vanilla Bourbon Whipping Cream and the rest of the highly anticipated small batch Eggnogs will be restocked at local locations such as Albertsons and Safeway this season. We’re talking Traditional, Light, Pumpkin Spice and Irish Whiskey Eggnogs – all of the favorite seasonal flavors.

About Shamrock Farms Flavored Whipping Creams

Made with a blend of real cream, cane sugar and natural flavors, 16 oz. Shamrock Farms Flavored Whipping Creams provide a superior taste perfect for those favorite holiday recipes. Ready to whip with no additional flavoring needed, they’re a decadent topping on beverages and desserts, the perfect pop in a beloved recipe or a tasty treat all on their own!

Not quite in the holiday spirit just yet? Pickup a bottle of Homemade Vanilla Whipping Cream as you count down the days till those temperatures drop and family gatherings commence.

About Shamrock Farms Flavored Eggnogs

Shamrock’s award-winning Eggnog features a recipe passed down over three generations that starts with pure, fresh milk from Shamrock’s family of local farms and is made with a custom blend of spices for a rich and creamy taste. With hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, Pumpkin Spice Eggnog tastes like pumpkin pie filling just before it goes into the oven. Non-alcoholic Irish Whiskey Eggnog is custard-forward with moderate whiskey flavor notes and a vanilla background. Traditional Eggnog will be available in 32 oz. sharing size and 12 oz. ready-to-drink.

Light Eggnog – with 55% less fat than Traditional Eggnog – and seasonal flavors will all be available in 32 oz. sharing size bottles.