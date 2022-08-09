Elmhurst 1925 Brings Back Best-Selling Seasonal Varieties: Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and OatNog

ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based beverages, announced the return of two of its seasonal offerings: Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and OatNog™. Fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice will be available for purchase in August, while best-selling OatNog™ will return just in time for the holidays in November.

These limited-time oat beverages will join shelves alongside the brand’s popular core Oat Creamer line of Unsweetened, Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Chai Spice and Caramel Macchiato, a formerly seasonal flavor that has since joined the year-long collection due to its massive popularity among consumers. The Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer offers a simple and creamy vegan option for adding a splash of seasonal flavor to any coffee or tea, while OatNog™ can be sipped as a cozy beverage on its own or frothed into coffee, hot chocolate or alcohol for spiked nog lovers.

“We received an overwhelmingly positive response to our seasonal offerings last year, particularly OatNog™,” said Heba Mahmoud, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst. “Our plant-based OatNog™ was a clear hit with consumers, and the magnitude of response to these seasonal beverages have shown us that more consumers than ever are looking for a clean label paired with a delicious taste. Building on the success of last year, we’re bringing back these fan-favorites to make an even bigger splash this winter.”

Elmhurst continues to experience explosive progress in both growth and innovation, especially with its seasonal launches. When last introduced to retail in 2021, Elmhurst’s OatNog™ was the highest-performing product introduction in the natural space1. The brand expects to see similar consumer buying patterns for this item as well as Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer in 2022.

With roots as a former dairy, Elmhurst’s standards are high when it comes to how a nog should taste. This is why the brand has expertly selected the simplest ingredients to get this holiday classic just right, so dairy-free drinkers don’t miss out on any of the fun this season. An indulgent holiday classic consumers can feel good about, Elmhurst’s OatNog™ and Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer are flavor-packed, never diluted, plant-based options with minimal sugar. Known to satisfy even the most passionate dairy-lovers, the two returning seasonal varieties are crafted with only six simple ingredients, zero artificial flavors and are Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher.

OatNog™: Meet the plant-based nog guaranteed to put you in a holly jolly mood from the very first sip. Cozy holiday spices are blended with whole grain oats and cashews to make a nog so decadent and creamy you won’t notice it’s dairy-free. Coming this November at an SRP $6.99 (32 fl. oz.)

Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer: Warm, cozy fall flavors blended with oat and hemp cream for the perfect pumpkin spice. This limited-edition creamer is only 15 calories and made with simple ingredients, including whole grain oats, a touch of cane sugar for sweetness and no gums or oils. With a smooth and creamy texture, enjoy the taste of fall in your cup all season long. Available this August Elmhurst1925.com at an SRP $5.99 (16 fl. oz.)

Like all Elmhurst products, these seasonal launches are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit Elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit Elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

1 SPINS, 24 weeks ending 12/26/21