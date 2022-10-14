Dole Fulfills Pumpkin Spice Addiction for Less Calories, Sugar and Fat

And just like that, everything is Pumpkin Spice. Pumpkin Spice coffee. Pumpkin Spice Oreos®. Even Pumpkin Spice ice cream. The list goes on and on.

But the Pumpkin Spice item that started it all – the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) – clocks in at 390 calories, 14 grams of fat (8 sat) and 50 grams of sugar for its medium size.

Dole Food Company, the mastermind behind the famous Dole Whip, is offering a vegan, gluten-free, low-fat alternative that offers the same level of indulgence for 300 fewer calories and one-eighth of the sugar. It’s the Pumpkin Spice-Sweet Potato Dole Whip made with DOLE® Pineapples, Sweet Potatoes and coconut milk.

Dole’s new Pumpkin Spice-Sweet Potato Dole Whip is perfect for those eager to embrace the taste of fall and looking for a healthy yet delicious dessert alternative to enjoy at home.

Dole’s Pumpkin Spice-Sweet Potato Dole Whip

Yield: Makes 4 servings at 90 calories each; 18-minute total prep and cook time

Ingredients:

· 1 cup peeled and chopped DOLE® Sweet Potato

· 1¾ cups chopped DOLE® Pineapple, frozen

· 2 tablespoons maple syrup

· 2 tablespoons unsweetened refrigerated coconut milk

· ¾ teaspoon gluten free pumpkin pie spice

· Chopped pecans and/or coconut chips for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. Heat potato and 2 tablespoons water in a medium microwave-safe bowl, covered with plastic wrap with 1 edge slightly open to vent, in microwave oven 3 minutes or until very tender. Drain potato; cool completely.

2. Purée pineapple, syrup, milk, ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and potato in a food processor on high until smooth, scraping down bowl occasionally. Makes about 2 cups.

3. Divide pineapple mixture into 4 bowls; sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and top with pecans and/or coconut chips, if desired.