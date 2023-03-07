Registration is Now Open for the 2023 Perennial Plant Association National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – Perennial Plant Association is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2023 National Symposium. PPA is thrilled to be heading to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada for a week designed to highlight the wonders of perennial plants. From tours of public and private gardens to education crafted for diverse industry interests, this is THE event for perennial plant people. The National Symposium will be hosted at the Sheraton Fallsview in Niagara Falls, Ontario from July 24-28, with tours exploring into the surrounding areas.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, an evening garden dinner, plus a trade show, and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday-Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (Tuesday-Wednesday).

Speaker highlights include:

Mark and Ben Cullen, Expert Garden Communicators

Gary Lewis of Phoenix Perennials

Dr. Allan Armitage, Renowned Horticulturist, Researcher and Speaker

Tony Spencer of The New Perennialist

Patrick Cullina of Patrick Cullina Horticultural Design and Consulting

Tour attractions incorporate:

Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens and Butterfly Conservatory

Sheridan Nurseries

Terra Watertown

Kayanase Nursery and Ecological Restoration

Watering Can Flower Market

Plan on making lasting connections during evening visits and social events, which include the Royal Botanical Gardens’ Rock Garden for a special tour and dinner. PPA’s National Symposium follows traditions started over thirty years ago but incorporates something new each year. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you!

PPA’s Board of Directors are eagerly anticipating the upcoming National Symposium and are impressed by the Local Planning Committee’s dedicated hard work to offer top notch education and tours to Symposium attendees. “This will be a can’t-miss immersion into the fantastic horticulture scene in and around the Niagara Falls area. We are so grateful to our PPA Canada Region Director and site committee for making this unique opportunity possible!” said Holly Scoggins, PPA Board President.

The early bird registration deadline is June 14, 2023 and final registration deadline is July 12, 2023. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.