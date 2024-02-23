Registration is Now Open for the 2024 Perennial Plant Association National Symposium

Raleigh, NC – Perennial Plant Association is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2024 National Symposium. PPA is thrilled to be heading to the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina for a week designed to highlight the wonders of perennial plants. PPA will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary as an association at the National Symposium with special highlights throughout the week. From tours of public and private gardens to education crafted for diverse industry interests, this is THE event for perennial plant people.

The National Symposium will be hosted at the Embassy Suites and DoubleTree Downtown Asheville hotels from July 29 – Aug 1 with tours exploring into the surrounding areas. This year, PPA has partnered with Speaking of Gardening to add an additional day of education on August 2.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore inspiring botanical gardens, see the incredible work that leading companies are undertaking, and learn from top experts in the field. Comprised of education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show, attendees can choose to participate in the weeklong experience with PPA hosting “add-on” bus tours on Monday, the Core Symposium (Tuesday-Thursday) and another “add-on” day of industry leading speakers hosted by Speaking of Gardening.

PPA will recognize those who have made a significant impact to the horticulture industry with the Special Recognition Awards, offer the opportunity to meet the Perennial Plant Foundation scholarship winners, and provide the chance to see the unveiling of the 2024 Landscape Design Awards as well as the 2025 Perennial Plant of the Year®. And with an incredible lineup of speakers, you’ll leave feeling inspired and energized.

Speaker highlights include:

Tom Ranney – Exploring Southern Appalachian Flora JC Raulston Distinguished Professor of Horticultural Science at NC State University

Kelly Elsworth – From Test Tube to Garden Center Founder and President of Next Stage Labs

Rashid Poulson – Cultivating Community and Ecological Stewardship Director of Horticulture at Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation

Bobby Mottern – Gardening for Climate Resilience Director of Horticulture at Sarah P. Duke Gardens



Tour attractions incorporate:

Botanical Gardens at Asheville

B.B. Barnes Garden Center

Mountain Horticultural Crops Research Center

Reems Creek Nursery

New this year – Hiking Tour to the waterfalls in the Pisgah Forest!

Plan on making lasting connections during evening visits and social events, which includes a special dinner at

Highland Brewing and a ticketed-only event at the North Carolina Governor’s Western Residence, overlooking panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. PPA’s National Symposium follows traditions started over forty years ago but incorporates something new each year. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you!

PPA’s Board of Directors are eagerly anticipating the upcoming National Symposium and are impressed by the

Local Planning Committee’s dedicated hard work to offer top notch education and tours to Symposium attendees. “What better way to celebrate the PPA’s 40th anniversary than meeting up with old friends and making new connections in beautiful Asheville! Thanks to the PPA Southern Region Director and local planning committee for putting together a solid program with great talks and inspiring tours” said Richard Hawke, PPA Board President.

The early bird registration deadline is June 17, 2024 and final registration deadline is July 15, 2024. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.