Perennial Plant Association Announces Updated Awards, Call for Nominations

Perennial Plant Association Floral February 29, 2024

Raleigh, NC – The Perennial Plant Association (PPA) is pleased to announce an updated awards program to recognize leaders in the herbaceous perennial plant industry.

The revised awards program is designed to reflect the changes in the perennial plant industry, particularly the maturity of the sector overall, while recognizing the immense contributions individuals and companies continue to make to the industry.

Nominations for the awards will be accepted through March 22, 2024.

New for 2024, the Perennial Plant Association will present the following awards at its National Symposium this summer in Asheville, North Carolina.

  • Perennial Excellence Award.  This award recognizes an individual or organization who has distinguished themselves through their contributions, skills, and efforts related to herbaceous perennial plants and to the perennial plant industry.
  • Perennial Outreach and Education Award.  This award recognizes an individual or organization who has distinguished themselves by advancing perennial plants and the industry through education, advocacy, awareness, outreach, or promotion.
  • Emerging Perennial Professional Award.  This award may be given to a Perennial Plant Association member who is a talented and diligent newcomer to the perennial plant industry.
  • Perennial Service Award.  This award acknowledges a Perennial Plant Association member for outstanding service to the PPA.
  • Directors’ Award.  This award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in their support of the Perennial Plant Association and the broader perennial industry.  This award is reserved for the PPA’s Board of Directors’ nomination and is given at the Board’s discretion; it need not be presented each year.

Details on each award along with a link to the nominations form may be found at https://perennialplant.org/page/SpecialRecognitionNew

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984. 

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.

