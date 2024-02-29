Dairy Checkoff, New York Liberty Help Female Athletes ‘Fuel Up’ With Dairy at Basketball Clinic in New York City

Student Athletes Celebrate ‘National Girls and Women in Sports Day” with Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East partnered with the New York Liberty women’s basketball team to host a “Fuel Up” basketball event to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, reminding athletes to power their bodies with good nutrition and exercise.

Fuel Up is an in-school nutrition, health and wellness initiative created by the National Dairy Council in collaboration with local dairy associations like ADA North East and local farmers.

“We’re so fortunate to have strong relationships with school districts in our region to support ‘Fuel Up’ programs that teach students the importance of nutrient-rich foods like dairy,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “These programs, along with our partnership with the New York Liberty, open the door to delivering positive dairy messages and help to secure dairy’s place in school meals.”

Student athlete and dairy promoter Maeve Robarge from Barbland and White Eagle Dairy, Fabius, N.Y., represented all New York dairy farmers at the event in the Bronx, that hosted more than 40 young middle school athletes. She served on a panel discussion with New York Liberty Assistant Coach Roneeka Hodges and other female athletes.

“It was so eye-opening to go into the city where life is completely different than at home on the farm,” said Robarge. “I was honored to be on the panel of women to share how students can refuel their bodies and minds with real dairy to support their passion for sports, like I do with dance and running.”

ADA North East provided chocolate milk to the athletes, reminding them that it is the ideal sports recovery drink because it contains the perfect ratio of carbohydrates to protein – about 3-4 grams of carbs for every one gram of protein. This ratio helps rehydrate the body, repair muscles, and replenish energy after exercising.

To learn more about Fuel Up and sports nutrition, visit AmericanDairy.com or call American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

Photo caption: Student athlete and dairy promoter Maeve Robarge from Barbland and White Eagle Dairy, Fabius, N.Y., joined American Dairy Association North East for a Fuel Up event in the Bronx where she served on a panel with New York Liberty Assistant Coach Roneeka Hodges and other women athletes.

Photo caption: American Dairy Association North East and the New York Liberty women’s basketball team partnered on a Fuel Up event in New York City with more than 40 middle school athletes to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 8,500 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.