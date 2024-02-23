“Plant a Seed” Campaign Underway to Benefit Educational Programs in Dairy Community

For the seventh year, the dairy community is working together to raise funds to support educational programs across the country. Dairy’s Foundation® launched the annual “Plant a Seed, Inspire A Dream” campaign on February 12 and will run through April 1.

Dairy’s Foundation – formally known as Professional Dairy Producers Foundation – is the only public-held national foundation supporting dairy education and initiatives across the entire dairy industry food chain. It provides financial support for programs that nurture the next generation of dairy leaders, develop the skills of current dairy producers and strengthen the bond of trust between consumers and producers.

“In past years, we’ve hosted a friendly competition between multiple teams of board members and industry allies working to raise funds,” said Brian Forrest, dairy producer from Stratford, Wis., and chair of Dairy’s Foundation board of directors. “This year we are all part of ‘Team Dairy,’ with one team working together to reach our goal.”

The 2024 campaign goal is $75,000. Every dollar donated multiplies thanks to matching funds from Dairy’s Foundation’s partners at CP Feeds ($10,000), Northside Elevator, Inc. ($5,000), MAC Contractors ($5,000), Compeer ($3,000) and Pipping Concrete ($2,000).

Donations can be made at www.dairyfoundation.org.

For more than 20 years, Dairy’s Foundation has been focused on raising funds and awarding grants to support educational and sustainability initiatives for the dairy industry and those impacted by it. It was originally founded in 2002 as the charitable arm of Professional Dairy Producers® (PDP) and has supported hundreds of programs and thousands of dairy producers since its formation.

As the industry has evolved, so has Dairy’s Foundation. A new logo and branding introduced in 2024 more clearly communicates the Foundation’s commitment to supporting programs across the country and shows the importance of lifelong learning, with care for animals, people and natural resources at its center.

“The dairy industry is built on a legacy of learning — from continuing education for dairy producers to training the next generation of dairy leaders and sharing information with our neighbors and the public — all are critically important to the future of our industry,” said Forrest. “We are excited to share that commitment and passion through our new logo and look, while continuing to expand the reach and impact of Dairy’s Foundation.”

Dairy’s Foundation, a national public-held foundation was established by Professional Dairy Producers in 2002 as a way to raise funds and awards grants for educational programs. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 entity. Our mission is to share ideas, resources and experiences about important issues surrounding the dairy industry through educational opportunities for dairy producers and the public.