Women’s Choice Award Once Again Recognizes Eggland’s Best as America’s Most Recommended Eggs

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — Each year, the Women’s Choice Award® sets out to help women make informed choices for themselves and their families based on the experiences and recommendations of women across the nation. Once again, the trusted referral source for women has recognized Eggland’s Best as the most recommended brand in the categories of Fresh and Hard-Cooked Eggs.

“In today’s cluttered market, the Women’s Choice Award stands as a beacon to simplify the decision-making process for women, a key consumer group looking to make informed food choices for their families,” said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “The award serves as a testament to Eggland’s Best’s unparalleled excellence and we applaud the brand for its unwavering dedication to providing women across the country with a high-quality product.”

Brands are selected to receive a Women’s Choice Award® based on national surveys that are distributed to thousands of women nationwide each year, asking them to select the brands they most highly recommend to their family and friends. Because over 90% of female consumers value the opinion of others when making purchasing decisions, this award seal represents the great power and significance of today’s female consumer in determining the most recommended brands, products, and services.

“Receiving this accolade from Women’s Choice Award® year after year validates our dedication to supporting women in making informed choices for their families and themselves,” said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Eggland’s Best is thrilled that women nationwide continue to trust the superior taste, nutrition and freshness of our eggs.”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland’s Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

“I love empowering women with knowledge they can use to keep their families healthy and feeling their best. That’s why I only recommend Eggland’s Best eggs to my clients because they’re so easy to add to any meal or snack for a boost of essential vitamins and nutrients to support overall wellness,” said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. “With better nutrition, freshness and taste, Eggland’s Best eggs are far superior to ordinary eggs at the grocery store.”

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland’s Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland’s Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards. In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland’s Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland’s Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland’s Best eggs. All Eggland’s Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC.®

WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter consumer and healthcare choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., created the Women’s Choice Award as the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.