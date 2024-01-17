American Vegetarian Association Awards Eggland’s Best Eggs With ‘Recommended’ Certification For the 20th Consecutive Year

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — For the 20th consecutive year, the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) has awarded its ‘Recommended’ egg Certification to Eggland’s Best. In order to provide consumers with the best vegetarian options, the AVA created the ‘Recommended’ certification program, which features trustworthy consumer products like Eggland’s Best eggs. For two decades, these eggs have been recognized as the best egg on the market and have maintained the highest standards in egg production.

“All products considered for this award must meet the strict vegetarian guidelines set by The American Vegetarian Association,” said Len Torine, Founder & Senior Advisor at American Vegetarian Association. “Eggland’s Best Eggs have continued to meet these high-quality standards while providing consumers with the best quality, freshness, taste, and nutrition. Impressively, this marks the 20th year that Eggland’s Best has been recognized with this honor, proving the brand’s commitment to excellence and adherence to vegetarian standards.”

The AVA was created to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and dispersal of vegetarian ideas and products. The primary goal of the AVA is to offer a widely recognized certification program to help consumers choose the best option available when searching for vegetarian choices that fit their lifestyle needs.

“Our goal at Eggland’s Best is to provide our consumers with eggs that are of the utmost quality, with superior taste, nutrition and freshness,” said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Consistently receiving this accolade from the AVA is a source of great pride for us, as it reflects our dedication to providing the best eggs for all consumers.”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

“Endorsements like this from the American Vegetarian Association are important in helping consumers identify nutritious products that also conform to rigorous vegetarian standards,” said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. “Eggland’s Best are my go-to recommendation for my clients because they have more vitamins and nutrients compared to ordinary eggs, which is essential for anyone who wants to lead a healthy lifestyle, whether they’re vegetarian or not.”

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland’s Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland’s Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards. In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland’s Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland’s Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland’s Best eggs. All Eggland’s Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.