American Vegetarian Association Honors Eggland’s Best Eggs With ‘Highly Recommended’ Certification

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — For the 17th consecutive year, the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) has awarded its ‘Highly Recommended’ egg Certification to Eggland’s Best (EB). America’s number one branded egg is the first and only egg brand to receive the AVA certification, which assures customers that EB eggs maintain the highest standards in egg production and are the best vegetarian egg product on the market.

“At the American Vegetarian Association, we have strict vegetarian guidelines that all certified products are required to meet,” said Len Torine, Executive Director at the American Vegetarian Association. “This impressive accomplishment clearly demonstrates the quality and consistency that goes into in the production process of Eggland’s Best eggs.”

The American Vegetarian Association was formed to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The AVA’s primary goal is to create a widely recognized certification program to allow vegetarian-minded people to make the best choices when seeking vegetarian options.

“It’s an honor to be the only egg brand to be certified by the American Vegetarian Association year after year,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “At Eggland’s Best, our goal is to provide our fans with great tasting eggs that also have better freshness and nutrition. The AVA certification speaks to this commitment and assures consumers that EB eggs are the best and only option for vegetarians.”

“Certifications like this from the American Vegetarian Association are extremely beneficial because they make it much easier for consumers to instantly recognize healthy, quality products that meet strict vegetarian guidelines,” said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and founder of MPM Nutrition. “I recommend Eggland’s Best eggs to my vegetarian clients because compared to ordinary eggs, they contain more than double the Omega-3 and vitamin B12 – two nutrients that can sometimes be lacking in a plant-based diet and are crucial to boosting immune health.”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs are richer in a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system, including six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12.

The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards; and “Product of the Year.” In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, Women’s Health and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.