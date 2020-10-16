Push to Ban Eggs From Caged Hens Comes to New York

JOE MAHONEY, Niagara Gazette Dairy October 16, 2020

ALBANY — A proposal to make New York the latest state with a “cage free” egg law is ruffling the feathers of the agriculture industry.

The legislation was quietly introduced by Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, an animal rights activist who serves on the Assembly Agriculture Committee. She has pioneered legislation to ban the declawing of cats. She has also promoted a bill to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores.

Rosenthal, in an interview with CNHI, acknowledged she has already encountered “vehement” opposition to her proposal from poultry industry representatives.

