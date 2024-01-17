PizzaForno Debuts Irresistible Breakfast Pizza, Hitting the Menu Across North America

PizzaForno, North America’s first automated pizzeria that bakes pizza in less than three minutes, has announced its newest addition to the menu, Breakfast Pizza. This new offering is set to redefine mornings with its unique and delicious twist on the traditional breakfast menu.

The breakfast pizza is crafted with the same commitment to quality and taste that the brand is known for. It features a new and improved golden pizza crust layered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, precooked eggs, bacon, ham, onions, green and red peppers. Each pizza is made to order and cooked in PizzaForno’s proprietary automated ovens, ensuring consistency and efficiency.

“As we continue to expand across the United States, Canada and Mexico, we have identified a high demand for quick, on the go, breakfast options, and we are thrilled to announce that we will be providing just that at all of our locations. We are excited to bring a brand-new breakfast experience to our customers and look forward to continuing to innovate as we grow our brand,” said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. “After extensive research and development, we have created a menu item that combines the convenience and deliciousness of pizza with the flavors of a hearty breakfast.”

The pizza vending machine brand has seen even more growth in recent months, recently announcing the opening of their first location in Mexico City, with a total of 20 locations signed across Mexico. This marks the third country in North America that has been a part of the recent expansion.

PizzaForno is growing rapidly and plans to have 25,000 operating units by 2028. The brand prioritizes providing their services in places that would benefit greatly from PizzaForno’s cutting-edge technology and are continuing to expand on numerous college campuses, military bases and hospitals. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary concept in North America offers an array of pizza selection made with top-quality ingredients.

Easily accessible through PizzaForno’s app, users can check inventory, order, and reserve pizzas for pick-up; providing the ability to order via the app from anywhere in the world.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America’s only automated pizzeria which introduces high quality pizza in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of pizza options, each made with high quality ingredients. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven machine with already 2,200 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has over 70 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in California, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing.