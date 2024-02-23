Nothing Bundt Cakes Reveals Reimagined Chocolate Turtle Pop-Up Bundtlet Flavor

DALLAS — Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, is launching its latest pop-up Bundtlet flavor, Chocolate Turtle*, available nationwide March 4-17 both online and in-bakery, while supplies last.

Returning from the flavor vault, Chocolate Turtle makes its comeback for the first time since 2018 — now reimagined featuring a luscious caramel drizzle atop a rich Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet baked with butter-roasted pecans and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

In addition to deliciously decadent Chocolate Turtle, OREO Cookies & Cream is back by popular demand for a limited time. Introduced as a new Featured Flavor in February 2023, OREO Cookies & Cream will be available in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis®, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch cakes, Feb. 26-April 14, while supplies last. OREO Cookies & Cream features the brand’s classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

“Our guests often share their suggestions for new flavors and urge us to bring back their favorites, so we’re making it happen with the return of Chocolate Turtle and OREO Cookies & Cream,” said Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “We have even more innovative new Featured Flavors and pop-ups in the works for 2024 that are sure to excite our fans throughout the year.”

The two limited-time flavors are the latest additions to Nothing Bundt Cakes’ year-round menu of 10 flavors, including a gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bundtlet flavor. Guests can add festive and unique decorations and toppers to their cakes for a variety of occasions, and bakeries also offer party supplies, decor and gifts.

To find the nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

*Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Chocolate Turtle Bundtlet contains tree nuts.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with more than 560 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations. Named Yelp’s 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is the world’s favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.