MamaMancini’s Plant-Based Meatballs and Sauce Made With Beyond Beef Debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that Dan Mancini, Co-Founder of MamaMancini’s, appeared on QVC today on January 3, 2020 to introduce its Plant Based products the Company has created in partnership with Beyond Meat® – Beyond Beef Meatballs & Sauce.

This announcement marks the first public marketing on QVC of MamaMancini’s plant-based product developed in partnership with Beyond Meat. QVC shoppers had the opportunity to place orders for Beyond Meat’s innovative plant-based ground meat that delivers on the versatility, meaty texture and juiciness of ground beef, while offering the nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

“Our partnership with Beyond Meat to combine their revolutionary plant-based ground meat with our old world Italian recipes has exceeded all expectations and created a truly unique and incredibly delicious product that we are confident QVC audiences will love,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We look forward to continue offering QVC shoppers the opportunity to experience the same juicy, meaty texture as beef, with the benefits of plant-based proteins.”

“We’ve continuously expanded our relationship with QVC, who has been a fantastic retailer for MamaMancini’s. QVC’s highly engaging, differentiated shopping experience has proven particularly valuable to us from a revenue and marketing perspective. We look forward to continuing our strong working relationship,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements for MamaMancini’s

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.