Niman Ranch Wins 2024 Mindful Award for ‘Breakfast Meat Product of the Year’

Westminster, Col. — News flash: Bacon doesn’t naturally come in perfect strips. To produce a uniformly sized product that fits neatly into a retail package, Niman Ranch trims its award-winning bacon resulting in a delicious byproduct: Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon Ends and Pieces! The Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products in the consumer-packaged goods industry, selected Niman Ranch’s Applewood Smoked Bacon Ends and Pieces as their “Breakfast Meat Product of the Year” recognizing the product’s sustainability and thoughtful sourcing.

“By not letting one bacon bit go to waste, Niman Ranch’s ‘Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon Ends and Pieces’ is truly unique in the CPG retail market,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of the Mindful Awards. “For more than 40 years, Niman Ranch has set the bar for humane animal care, and that experience in the industry has provided them with the expertise to produce great tasting meat, authentically and consciously, by caring for their animals, the land and their farmers,” Grant continued. This year’s Mindful Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria that included Impact, Credibility, Health, Transparency and more.

Niman Ranch markets the Bacon Ends and Pieces as the perfect solution for folding into a breakfast egg scramble, seasoning a pot of soup or beans, adding crunch to a salad and so much more. This product is a delicious food waste solution that respects all the extra care and attention that goes into raising pigs the “Niman Ranch Way.” Niman Ranch’s network of small- and mid-size independent family farms are 100% Certified Humane® and Proposition 12 compliant, raising pigs outdoors or in deeply bedded pens with no crates, no antibiotics and no added hormones.

Niman Ranch’s Applewood Smoked Bacon Ends and Pieces are available nationwide through e-commerce leaders Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods as well as in select Northern California independent specialty grocers.

About Niman Ranch

Niman Ranch is a community of over 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.