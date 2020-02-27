Old World Meats Eyes New Expansion

Duluth’s Old World Meats is eyeing a new world: meat sticks.

For almost 20 years, Paul Wrazidlo, the third generation of the local family to continue in the meat business, has operated his market off Central Entrance where customers can get fresh cut meat. It remains Duluth’s only retailer of Certified Angus Beef, the American Angus Association brand of high-quality meats requiring inspections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But now Old Worlds Meat owner Paul Wrazidlo said he’s eyeing Duluth Economic Development Authority-owned property at the Atlas Cement site in the Morgan Park neighborhood and another plot of land in Superior for a potential 20,000-square-foot meat stick plant.

