PBFA and Kroger Plant-Based Meat Test is Live

We are excited to announce the official start of PBFA’s innovative plant-based meat test with Kroger, the leading grocery retailer in the United States. You can now find three-foot plant-based meat sets within the conventional meat department at 60 Kroger stores across Denver, Indiana, and Illinois. The goal of the research is to measure the impact of changing where all plant-based meats are sold on sales and customer engagement.

Starting December 9, for 16 weeks, we will track consumer engagement as well as dollar and unit sales of plant-based meats sold within the meat department. In addition to this quantitative sales analysis, we are also conducting shopper interviews and shopper marketing communication, to obtain the most comprehensive results. Our goal is to provide retailers with actionable data to inform merchandising decisions and optimize plant-based food sales. In addition to plant-based burgers and sausages, this test includes plant-based deli slices, roasts, seitan, and jackfruit.

I recently traveled to Denver to see the new plant-based meat set and oversee shopper interviews. We are so grateful for the support of the entire Kroger team, including Kroger’s data analytics subsidiary, 84.51°. We look forward to turning the shopper data gained from the test into actionable insights on behalf of the entire industry!

