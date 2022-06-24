Specialty and Wild Game Meat Brand, Northfork Bison, Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Northfork Bison Meat & Poultry June 24, 2022

Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., a Canadian bison and wild game meat company, is celebrating 25 years in business.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Northfork Bison operates one of Canada’s largest, federally approved, state-of-the-art bison meat processing plants. Northfork Bison sells bison and wild game meat products, including Bison, Elk, Venison, Ostrich and Wild Boar. Northfork Bison’s products are high quality, natural, and steroid and hormone-free. Consumers in Canada and the U.S.A. can shop online at www.northforkbison.com.

Rocco Verelli, founder and president, started the business in 1997. With a degree in Agriculture Economics from McGill University and several years of experience in the restaurant and food business, Verelli decided to pursue his lifelong passion for farming. He was looking to do something that would be sustainable and healthy with growth potential.

Although healthy eating trends were still developing a foothold in the marketplace, Verelli saw enormous potential in alternative meat sources. His love affair for all things western, ranches and animals led him to experiment with bison. He started by raising a couple of head of bison. His next task was to find a market for his product. Through sheer determination and an unshakeable belief in the benefits of bison, Verelli won over his first few customers in Quebec and New York.

Today, Northfork Bison serves the entire North American market, with a fleet of refrigerated trucks and partnerships with key foodservice distributors and supermarkets. In addition to their flagship bison meat product line, over the years Northfork Bison has added Wild Boar, Elk, Ostrich and Venison to complete their current wild game offerings.

Verelli attributes the success of Northfork Bison to the organization’s obsession with quality and to employees’ sense of pride in producing healthier meat choices for the marketplace.

Bison meat is one of the tastiest and healthiest all-natural alternatives to the commonly available traditional meats like chicken, pork and beef. Bison meat is low in fat, cholesterol and calories, contains more protein than beef, and is fast and easy to cook. Since there is very little fat, the meat you cook doesn’t shrink after cooking.

About Northfork Bison Distributions Inc.

Since 1997, Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. has provided North American customers with the highest quality, natural, steroid and hormone-free speciality and wild game meat. Based in Montreal, Canada, Northfork Bison operates one of the largest federal approved bison facilities in Canada.
For more information about Northfork Bison, visit the website, https://www.northforkbison.com, or join us on Instagram @northforkbison.

