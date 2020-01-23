Western’s Smokehouse Acquires Thrushwood Farms

GALESBURG — Western’s Smokehouse, a leading manufacturer of premium crafted meat snacks based in Greentop, Missouri, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Thrushwood Farms of Galesburg.

Western’s Smokehouse and Thrushwood Farms provide contract manufacturing and private label services to the leading natural, artisanal and better-for-you brands in the category. Both facilities are primarily focused on crafted meat snacks, which include snack sticks, strips, bars and bites. Both facilities have deep experience making product with premium meats, such as 100% grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free turkey, chicken and pork, and human-grade pet treats.

“Dating back 40 years, both companies have had tremendous mutual respect. The Hankes family is a pillar of the Galesburg community and the meat processing industry,” said Ben Rudman, president of Western’s Smokehouse and partner at Charis Consumer Partners. “We are obsessed with delighting consumers and helping our private label customers win, and the Thrushwood team will help us do both. On a combined basis, we now have more capacity, capability and innovation resources to help our customers grow.”

