﻿Kenny Lund elected as the Chair of the TIA Highway Logistics Conference

Kenny Lund, Executive Vice-President of ALC and ALC Logistics, has been elected as the Chair of the Highway Logistics Conference, a Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) committee. As part of this position, he will sit on the TIA Board of Directors.

TIA committees help guide the direction of the association and play a role in developing policy strategies. As Chair of the Highway Logistics Conference, he is responsible for all issues related to truck transportation under various government agencies. In addition, the committee focuses on carrier safety and highway infrastructure.

Established in 1978, TIA has served as an organization to provide guidance and promote the 3PL industry. Serving more than 1,700 members, the organization provides services, education opportunities, and connections within the transportation industry.

Reflecting on his new position, Kenny stated, “TIA is the premiere association for 3rd party logistics companies. My father was one of the original board members, so to follow in his footsteps and join the board is truly an honor. I look forward to serving on the board and as chairman of the Highway Conference. We have lots of work to do in this great industry, so let’s get at it!”

