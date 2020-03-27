Avocado Icon Honored in Michoacán, MX

Antonio Villasenor, founding father of Aztecavo was recognized as an important icon and leader in the avocado industry and for his integral part in the growth of the Mexican Avocado business. “Being an exporter rather than just a business has forged us as a family” said Antonio Villasenor after receiving two acknowledgments, one was given by the Government of the state of Michoacán and the other from the Integral Port Administration (API).

Gabriel Villasenor, the youngest son and founder of La Bonanza Avocados MX and USA, has been working and helping his father since he was 18 years old. “My father instilled a strong leadership value in our family”, said Gabriel Villasenor, second generation and owner of La Bonanza Avocados Mexico & USA, “A true respect for all aspects of the Avocado business.” He continued, “not only to develop our own family businesses within the family but also to pass those values on to the younger generations, the future leaders of our industry.”

Mr. Villasenor started in the 1970’s as a producer and then in the 1980’s he began exporting avocados to Europe and Japan. He was one of the first to export around the world. He lost a lot of fruit in those early years but after much experimentation he learned the proper way to export and have excellent arrivals. 38 years later, he began sending avocados to the United States. He feels proud of being part of this industry and passing his knowledge on to his family.

About La Bonanza Avocados

La Bonanza Avocados is a two generation, family owned, professional and reliable Mexican Hass avocado grower, harvester, packer, processor, exporter and importer located in Michoacán, MX and Mission, TX. We grow and pack our own avocados as well as fruit from trusted family farms. Farming at many elevations and use of high-density planting produce larger levels of Avocado production. Let us be your direct source for Fresh Mexican Avocados and Guacamole products.

