Hortifrut, the Chile-based berries supplier, has appointed sector veteran Héctor Enrique Luján Valladolid as its new chief executive.

Luján will next month replace Juan Ignacio Allende, who is joining Naturipe, which markets Hortifrut’s berries in the US.

For more than a decade, Luján has worked for California-based berries group Reiter Affiliated Companies. He was president and CEO from January 2017 to the start of this year.

