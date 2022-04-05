Bobalu Berry Farms Opens New Sales Office

Oxnard, CA) Bobalu Berry Farms continues to celebrate 60 years in business with yet another milestone. For the first time, the company has offices in the Watsonville/Salinas area.

Like many companies, for the last couple of years the sales team has been working remotely with occasional time spent at headquarters in Oxnard due to the Pandemic. Now, as the country gets back to somewhat normal business, Bobalu Berries made the decision to establish a new sales office on the central coast.

Anthony Gallino, VP of Sales worked with Bobalu owners to find a strategic location on the central coast so the sales team could have a northern base and continue to build their business in the Watsonville/Salinas area. The new sales office space at Ryan Ranch in Monterey is close to key foodservice customers, and close to home for many Bobalu Team members on staff.

“This new space provides a new daily home base for us and the extra space to meet with customers, food safety, marketing, and our company owners on a regular basis. Working from home, Zoom and utilizing the Oxnard office has provided us the opportunity to stay connected, but we are all ready to have a daily office now as we continue to grow as a company and add more staff” says Gallino.

Timing for the move was perfect just before peak berry season when communication between sales and buyers is critical coming into Spring holidays. With Easter just around the corner and Mother’s Day on the horizon, the sales team is working closely with field operations to set promotions in place with both retail and foodservice key customers.

“We are excited to have the ability to expand our team, our offices and our overall program this year”, says Bobby Jones, managing partner. “My brother and I have had this in the plan for a couple of years, so it’s great to now see our name on the door here in Monterey”, he adds.

The Bobalu Berry Farms sales offices are located at 40 Ragsdale, Ste 110, Monterey CA 93940, with headquarters for the company still located in Oxnard, CA and additional ranch office in Santa Maria, CA.