Brighter Bites Announces DMA Solutions as Agency of Record

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education resources directly into families’ hands, announces DMA Solutions, a full-service marketing agency serving the fresh food and floral industry, as its agency of record.

Beginning in January of this year, DMA Solutions has worked with Brighter Bites through public relations efforts, marketing support in various campaigns, and social media consultation. DMA Solutions has provided opportunities for Brighter Bites to partner with brands within the fresh produce industry to further expand its reach to consumers via promotions and sweepstakes on a national scale. In addition, DMA Solutions has secured local media interviews and placements around the country, along with numerous trade industry coverage for the Brighter Bites program and other campaigns.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to work with an organization and team doing great things for communities across the U.S.,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “Brighter Bites’ mission aligns with our commitment at DMA Solutions to increase the consumption of fresh produce, and we look forward to continuing to expand their reach in the produce industry and beyond.”

To increase Brighter Bites’ efforts to provide fresh produce and nutrition resources to families, DMA Solutions will continue to support the non-profit with its expertise in the fresh produce industry and with like-minded brands.

“When looking for a partner to help Brighter Bites gain more exposure, our first choice was DMA Solutions and I am so happy it worked out. We have experienced tangible results through numerous media placements with trade and local publications, which led to produce and financial donations for our program,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “DMA Solutions has already proven to be a strong and reliable collaborator, and we look forward to continuing to do great work in partnership with this team.”

To learn more about Brighter Bites, visit brighterbites.org, or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter or YouTube.

# # #

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 40 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 475,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. In February 2021 Brighter Bites expanded its programming to Salinas, California. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About DMA Solutions, Inc.:

DMA Solutions, Inc. is a marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry driven by a mission to increase demand of fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions, Inc. works to help their fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions, Inc. provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients’ individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, Inc., the company’s work and its team of marketers, visit www.dma-solutions.com and The Core blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.