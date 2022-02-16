California Endive Farms’ Coraline Chicory Available

California Endive Farms, America’s largest producer of California Endive, once again has CORALINE available.

CORALINE is a stylish, tasty, and refined member of the chicory family that is superb in salads, sautés, or as an elegant edible garnish. It is soft and crunchy and brings a taste of freshness to your mouth like nothing else.

Try this along with our regular varieties of white, red, or organic white endives for something tasty and unique. CORALINE will be available through at least April, other varieties (White, Red, and Organic White) are available year-round.

Learn more at www.endive.com.