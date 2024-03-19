Dole Innovates Salad Category with 3 New Chopped Salad Kits

MONTEREY, Calif. — The innovation team at Dole Fresh Vegetables is adding three new on-trend flavor varieties to its popular DOLE® Chopped Salad Kit product line.

According to David Austin, Dole Fresh Vegetables vice president of product innovation, healthy has never tasted so good. “Healthy ingredients and inspiring flavors deliver Dole’s craveable, cultural, and familiar-with-a-twist salad experience in every bite!”

“Our strategy is to create the most compelling salad kit flavor varieties in the industry, and then work with our retail partners to make it easy for salad consumers to shop and choose Dole,” said Austin. “These new Chopped Salad Kit flavors were developed through an extensive development and research process to deliver the popular flavors consumers are seeking and to validate those flavors with consumers to ensure they meet expectations.”

The three new DOLE® Chopped Kit SKUs are now shipping nationwide and will join the Dole refrigerated salad sets at supermarkets throughout North America starting April 1. They amplify the brand’s reputation for pairing Dole lettuces and vegetables with differentiated toppings and unique dressings in new, inspired ways that encourage healthier eating and increased vegetable consumption.

DOLE® Chopped Italian Sub Salad Kit: DOLE® Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Cabbage and Carrots are tossed with savory pepperoni sausage, provolone cheese, hearty Tuscan herb croutons and Dole’s tangy Italian dressing.

DOLE® Chopped Creamy Greek Salad Kit: A fresh, Mediterranean-inspired mix of DOLE® Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Cabbage and Carrots is finished with feta cheese, sun-dried tomato croutons, tomato basil seasoning and Dole’s Tzatziki Dressing. This enhanced kit replaces Dole’s current Chopped Greek Kit.

DOLE® Chopped Sweet Corn Salad Kit: DOLE® Green Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Green and Red Cabbage, Carrots and Green Onions are enhanced with crispy sweet corn, crunchy blue corn tortilla strips and chili-lime seasoning, and then topped with Dole’s Creamy Sweet Corn Dressing made with sweet corn puree.

The DOLE® Chopped Italian Sub Salad Kit draws on Americans’ growing nostalgia for classic Italian chopped sandwiches, which continues to be a top social media trend, while the DOLE® Chopped Creamy Greek Salad Kit taps into the popularity of Mediterranean flavors as seen by the growth of gyro-style sandwiches and Tzatziki-based snacks.

As Mexican street corn-inspired dishes and products continue to pop up on restaurant menus and in the supermarket snack aisle, no Dole salad kit in recent memory has sparked more retailer anticipation than the DOLE® Chopped Sweet Corn Salad Kit, which also leverages the consumer appeal of chili-lime flavoring.

This latest salad kit debut is being supported by a national marketing program encompassing trade show trials, advertising, PR and at-retail POS. The new kits bring the total number of DOLE® Chopped Salad Kit flavor varieties to 21. Dole has discontinued its Chopped Applewood Bacon, Fiesta Lime and Greek kits.

To place an order, contact your Dole sales rep.

For original Dole salad recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

