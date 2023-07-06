Equitable Food Initiative Earns Two Telly Awards

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the capacity-building and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer advocacy groups, is proud to announce it recently won two prestigious Telly Awards. These awards acknowledge EFI’s exceptional efforts in highlighting the compelling narratives of farmworkers, who dedicate their lives to growing, harvesting and packing the fresh fruits and vegetables consumed by Americans every day of the year.

The Telly Awards, renowned for recognition of excellence in video and television across all screens, granted EFI two bronze awards. “A Day in the Life of Farmworkers,” which was created by and about farmworkers, was awarded the bronze Telly in the Social Video Not-for-profit category. A video that featured workers thanking retailers and consumers, “Thank You for Supporting the EFI Program!” was awarded bronze in the Branded Content Not-for-profitcategory.

In working to fulfill its mission, EFI aims to lift and amplify farmworker voices. By producing engaging videos that showcase the resilience, dedication and highly skilled contributions of farmworkers, EFI hopes to foster empathy, inspire change and bring about a greater understanding of farmworkers’ experiences. The commitment to storytelling and integrating worker voice was instrumental in securing the Telly Awards.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Equitable Food Initiative truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Every year we see amazing new technologies that help craft more compelling stories that raise awareness of the world’s most pressing issues, like our struggling food supply chain.”

EFI Director of Marketing and Communications LeAnne Ruzzamenti expressed her gratitude for the recognition and for the large team of people who worked on the videos, stating, “Receiving two bronze Telly Awards is a tremendous honor, and one I share with the workers who helped direct, capture and contribute to our videos. We are proud to collaborate with our certified growers and farmworkers in sharing these powerful stories and advocating for positive change in the agricultural industry.”

EFI’s commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical practices has made it a pioneer in fostering collaboration between growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer advocacy groups. Farmworkers benefit from EFI’s innovative certification program, which ensures safe working conditions, fair wages and training and development opportunities while also promoting environmental sustainability.

With the recognition of two Telly Awards, EFI stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in driving positive change within the agricultural sector. EFI remains dedicated to amplifying farmworkers’ stories, improving their lives and working toward a more equitable and sustainable food system.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a capacity-building and certification nonprofit that works to improve the lives of farmworkers and drive business performance by integrating worker voice and engagement throughout the supply chain. As a multistakeholder organization, EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to create assessment, training and organizational development programs that support continuous improvement and address the industry’s most pressing problems. Its unparalleled certification program sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org.

